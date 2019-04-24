GILLARD, Ian Murray:

Air Commodore, CBE, AFC, RNZAF (Retired). Ian Gillard (Popsie) passed away at Taupo Hospital on Friday, April 19, 2019, aged 89. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan, respected father and father-in-law to Mark and Heather, Deborah, Paul and Anne-Marie and Kathryn; grandfather of Suzanne, Camille, Paul, Shannon, Tim, Rachel, Sophie and Max; great-grandfather of Hugo; and loving brother to Muriel.

He will be sorely missed.

The family would like to thank the fabulous staff at the Inpatients Ward at Taupo Hospital for the care, support and respect shown to Ian during his stay with them. A service for Ian will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo, at 1.00pm on Saturday 27th April.

