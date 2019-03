CARMICHAEL,Ian Edward: (JP)23.04.1946 - 11.03.2019Passed away at Wellington Hospital, aged 72 years. Loved and cherished husband and soulmate of the late Jill Carmichael for 42 years. Loved son of the late Elsie and Bill; loved brother and brother-in-law of Graeme, Eve and Gaine, Beth, Rees and Te Atatu, and Trevor (all deceased); Jill and Geoff, Ngaire, Lois, Bruce and Christine; much loved by all his nieces and nephews.Rest in PeaceMessages to 'the Carmichael family' can be placed in Ian's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Ian's funeral service will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Friday 15th March at 11.00am, followed by interment at Whenua Tapu Cemetery.