CARMICHAEL,
Ian Edward: (JP)
23.04.1946 - 11.03.2019
Passed away at Wellington Hospital, aged 72 years. Loved and cherished husband and soulmate of the late Jill Carmichael for 42 years. Loved son of the late Elsie and Bill; loved brother and brother-in-law of Graeme, Eve and Gaine, Beth, Rees and Te Atatu, and Trevor (all deceased); Jill and Geoff, Ngaire, Lois, Bruce and Christine; much loved by all his nieces and nephews.
Rest in Peace
Messages to 'the Carmichael family' can be placed in Ian's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Ian's funeral service will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Friday 15th March at 11.00am, followed by interment at Whenua Tapu Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019