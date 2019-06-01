CAMERON, Ian Lewis:
Peacefully in Wairarapa Hospital, Masterton. On May 27th, 2019. Loved husband of the late Jacquelene for over 50 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Brenda and Shayne Comins of Te Awamutu, and Sheryl and Peter Cameron-Caldwell of Wellington. Loved Grandad to Georgia. Loved and respected brother and brother-in-law of the extended Cameron and Wilson families. Messages to the family may be posted c/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842. A private service has been held in Masterton to celebrate Ian's life, followed by cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 1, 2019