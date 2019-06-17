MANIAPOTO,
Hupa James (Jim):
21 December 1942 -
15 June 2019
E te ttara nui o te wao nui a Tne, ka tangi mteatea e o hap ki Ngti Twharetoa whnui i t rirohanga ki te p. Au e Koro!
Loved husband of Anne, father to Marama & Waka Huia, and father-in-law to Steven & Aaron; Koroua to Candace, Faine, Dannica & Stevie, and Koro to his moko tuarua Trey-Vaughan, Seph, Shylace and Hupa Jnr. Hupa Jim will lie in state at Waitetoko Marae, State Highway 1, Waitetoko, Turangi. His service will be held on Wednesday 19 June 2019 at 11am.
Taupo Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on June 17, 2019