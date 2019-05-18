ROBINSON,
Hugh John (Jack):
Formerly of Nelson, died peacefully on May 9, 2019 at Parkstone Care Home, Christchurch; aged 89 years. Born in Seatoun, Wellington, July 23, 1929. Son of John Osborne Robinson and Alice Muriel Robinson (nee Masters). Dearly loved husband of the late Sybil Robinson (nee Patrick), much loved father and father-in-law of Wendy & Grant (Christchurch), John & Sue (Alexandra), and Mary & Steve (Christchurch), grandfather of Helena, Rowena and Thomas. All correspondence to Wendy Hay, 5 Charente Way, Yaldhurst, Christchurch 8042. A private funeral has been held by request.
Published in Dominion Post on May 18, 2019