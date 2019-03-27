KENT-JOHNSTON,
Hugh Alan (Alan):
(JP, Retired)
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 23rd March 2019, at Te Omanga Hospice, Petone. Much loved father of Trina, Brian, Tony, Paul, the late Mark, and their families. Much loved and treasured Grandad to ALL his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Alan will be missed by many. All communications to the family can be sent c/- Croft Funeral Home, PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. A service for Alan will be held in the Croft Centennial Chapel, 2 Osborne Place (off Queens Drive), Lower Hutt, on Saturday 30th March 2019 at 2.00pm. Thereafter Private Cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 27, 2019