HARRIS, Hilda June:
After a happy fulfilling life followed by a 7 year journey with dementia our dearly loved and cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wife of the late Robert passed away 5 June 2019, just 4 days after her 95th birthday. We cannot speak highly enough of the wonderful and compassionate care Mum has been the recipient of for the last 5 years from the nurses and caregivers at Lindale Lodge Millvale. Our sincere thanks to you all. At Mum's request a private cremation has been held. Jeanette, Kate, Martin and families.
Published in Dominion Post on June 8, 2019