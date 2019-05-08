TAWHAI, Henry Anthony:
Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital, on Monday 6th May 2019. Loved son of the late Clifford & Rita Tawhai. Loved Father of Sharell & Koro of Elijah & Naomi. Beloved Brother to Irone, Anne, Iriaka, Joseph, Shaun & Keelan. Loved Nephew, Uncle, Koro & cousin to many.
"Big H to all his
Brothers in Arms."
"Missing my Driver tonight"
Kei te Aroha.
A service for Henry is to be held on Thursday 9th May 2019 at Tukorehe Marae, Kuku, 11.00am, followed by burial at Te Rau o te Aroha family urupa.
Published in Dominion Post on May 8, 2019