BROWN,
Henry Edwards (Harry):
Of Feilding, formerly of Bathgate, Scotland. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 8 May 2019, aged 86 years.
"All of us adored you little darling, and will miss you
so much."
From Marwyn, Eddie, Susan and hubby Alan; your grandchildren Marcus and Kayla, Clodagh, and Grace; and your newest little joy, great-grandson Lucas.
"You made us all so happy."
Messages to Harry's family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702, or may be left on the Tributes page at www.beauchamp.co.nz. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be very much appreciated and may also be left in the Hall foyer. A memorial service for Harry will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 99 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Wednesday 15 May 2019, at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on May 11, 2019