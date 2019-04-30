Henare WHAANGA

Guest Book
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
    - Enid Bryant
Service Information
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato
3330
073789636
Death Notice

WHAANGA,
Henare Basil (Tiger):
"A man of few words"
Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle on Monday 29 April 2019, surrounded by family. Much loved husband and best friend for 55 years of June. Loved father of Peter, Tania, Henare and Anahera, loved father-in-law and Koro to all his mokopuna. Henare will lie at Hirangi Marae, in Turangi from Tuesday 30th of April 2019. Family and friends are invited to attend the tangi of Henry at 11.00am on Thursday 2nd May. All communications c/- PO Box 940 Taupo.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.