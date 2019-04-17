MARTUL, Helena:
Passed very peacefully with her beloved husband Wladek at her side, on Saturday, 13 April 2019, at Sevenoaks. Cherished Mama of Jasiu (dec) & Helen, and Basia & Edziu. Loving Babcia of Stefan & Kerry, Marek & Kasia, and Helcia & Shane. Pra Babcia of Ruby, Olive, Ellie and Daniela.
You will be greatly missed
and forever in our hearts
and memories.
Sincere thanks to the staff in Kauri Wing at Sevenoaks, who took great care of her over the last 4 years. A private funeral service has been held.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
FDANZ–NZIFH 04 298-5168
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 17, 2019