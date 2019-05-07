URIDGE, Helen Margaret
(nee Cartwright):
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 4th May 2019, in her 93rd year, lovingly supported by her family. Much loved wife of the late Bruce Uridge. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Toni (deceased), and Bill, Terrie, and Mick (deceased), Jan and Leigh, Lynsey and Geoff, Grant and Lisa. Loved grandmother to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to the family may be sent to PO Box 29023, Ngaio, Wellington. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be really appreciated. A funeral service will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Johnsonville, on Friday, 10th May 2019, at 1.30pm.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on May 7, 2019