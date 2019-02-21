RANSOM, Helen Marjorie:
Of Dannevirke, on Wednesday 20th February 2019, peacefully at Rahiri Rest Home surrounded by her loving family and special friends. Aged 82 years. Dearly love wife of the late Colin (Gandy); Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Roger and Julie, Wendy, Marcus and Andy, Linda and Gavin Hewitt. Special Gran to her 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Marion Kennedy Club (Alzheimers NZ) and these may be left at the service. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at 'The Hub' entrance off Allardice Street, Dannevirke, on Monday 25th February, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Message to the family c/- 42 Hospital Street, Dannevirke.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 21, 2019