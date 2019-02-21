Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Of Dannevirke, on Wednesday 20th February 2019, peacefully at Rahiri Rest Home surrounded by her loving family and special friends. Aged 82 years. Dearly love wife of the late Colin (Gandy); Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Roger and Julie, Wendy, Marcus and Andy, Linda and Gavin Hewitt. Special Gran to her 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Marion Kennedy Club (Alzheimers NZ) and these may be left at the service. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at 'The Hub' entrance off Allardice Street, Dannevirke, on Monday 25th February, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Message to the family c/- 42 Hospital Street, Dannevirke.







