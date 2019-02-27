O'DEA,
Helen Elizabeth (nee Fife):
Passed away peacefully on 26 February 2019, at Mary Potter Hospice, aged 77 years. Dearly loved partner of John, sister of Gillian, and beloved friend to many. Special thanks to the staff of Mary Potter Hospice for their care and support of Helen. As per Helen's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. Messages to Helen's family may be left in Helen's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 27, 2019