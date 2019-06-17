MACFARLANE, Helen Lee
(nee Ashby):
At Upper Hutt, on 10 June 2019. Helen died peacefully at Elderslea Rest Home, aged 94. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Bob and Wayne, Mary and John, Chris and Irene, Stewart and Kathy, and Claire and Andreas. Loved wife of Jack (deceased). Sister of Mary (deceased) and Sallie (deceased). Granny to Bridget, Kiri, and Avril, Maria, John and Alan, Stephen (deceased), Ben, Sarah and Jenny, and Nikos and Mike, and great-grandmother of Rhys and Jamie. At Helen's request a private family service has been held. Special thanks to Elderslea staff for their care of Helen over the past few months. Messages to Bob at [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on June 17, 2019