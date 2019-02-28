Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen JOHNSTON. View Sign



Helen Margaret (nee Floyd):

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 26th February 2019, at Levin Home for War Veterans, aged 69 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron. Loved Mum of Glen and Liz, Emily and Nigel, and Rick and Lulu. Loved Nanny of Christian, Nicolas and Caleb; Olivia and Jack. Loved sister of Maureen, Tony and Trish. Loved and missed by many. Thanks to the staff of Levin Home for War Veterans for their love and care. A Requiem Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Weraroa Road, Levin, on Friday 1st March 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Shannon Cemetery.







