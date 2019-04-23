McDONALD, Hector:
Of Raumati Beach. At home on Sunday 21 April 2019, surrounded by his family. Aged 66 years. Dearly loved husband of Nancy. Loved stepfather of Nicole and Melissa, and Pop of Phil, Tamzin, and Dash. Loved brother of Anne, David & Jill, and Mary, and uncle to all of his loved nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Hector's life will be held TODAY, Tuesday 23 April 2019 at 1.30pm, to be followed by private cremation.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 23, 2019