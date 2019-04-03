PERNO, Heather:
Passed away peacefully at Fergusson Rest Home, Upper Hutt, on Thursday 28th March 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Pio Archie. Loving Mum to Elizabeth, Andrea, and Brian, and loved Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All communication to the Perno Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stroke Foundation New Zealand, PO Box 12482, Wellington. In accordance with Heather's wishes a private family service has taken place.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 3, 2019