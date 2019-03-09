FARRELL, Hazel Kathleen:
Peacefully on 28th February 2019, aged 89. Sister of Clara, Pat and Doreen. Much loved aunt of John, Yvonne, Rosemary, Roger and Christina. Great-aunt of Jon, Glenn, Aron, Steven, Matthew, Jack, Joe, Kate and Tessa. Hazel had a zest for life, a great sense of humour and a love of family. She will be remembered for her devotion and care of her late mother, Rose. Our thanks to those who cared for her in Waikanae and at Stokeswood Care Home. Messages to the family may be placed in Hazel's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A small family gathering was held on Tuesday 5th March to celebrate Hazel's life.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 9, 2019