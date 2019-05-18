DOWNING, Hazel:

(Ex councillor Hazel Bibby; Wellington City Council, Wellington Regional Council, Wellington Harbour Board). Passed away peacefully on Monday 13th May 2019 at Woburn Masonic Village, Lower Hutt. Dearly loved Mum to Hamish and Adrian, and mother-in-law to Victoria. Loving Grandma to Ella. A much loved sister to Rob and the late Sue (England), and special Aunty to Sam, Michelle, and the late Peter. Special thanks to the staff at Woburn Masonic Village for their care and support given to Hazel and her family. All communication to the Downing Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. A Service for Hazel will be held in the Croft Centennial Chapel, 2 Osborne Place (Off Queens Drive), Lower Hutt, on Monday 20th May 2019 at 11.00am.





