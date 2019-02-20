KEENE, Harrie Edwin:
Passed away on Tuesday, 19 February, 2019 at Waikanae Lodge, after a short stay. In his 100th year. Dearly loved husband of 73 years to Molly. A cherished father to Gail, Christine and Trevor, and sons-in-law Manfred and the late Michael. A much loved Gramps and Grandad to his 8 grandchildren, and Super Gramps to 13. Adopted Super Gramps to the late Michael's grandchildren.
An inspirational man, admired and respected by all.
A celebration of Harrie's long life will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Friday, 22 February 2019, at 10.30am, thereafter private cremation. Messages for "The Keene Family" may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 20, 2019