WILLS, Harold John (Jack):
At Wellington Hospital on Sunday 3 March 2019, aged 82. Dearly loved husband of Jill and father of Brigid, Adam, Peter and Juliet. Father-in-law of Jo and Serah, and loved granddad of Hannah, Freya, Pip, Jessica and Harry. Messages may be sent to Lychgate Funeral Home, 306 Willis Street, Wellington, or via www.heaveaddress.co.nz. Jack's Requiem Mass will be held at St Mary of the Angels, 17 Boulcott Street, Wellington, at 1.00pm on Monday 11 March 2019; followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2019