FALLA, Harold:
Suddenly on Monday, 25 February 2019, aged 86. Dearly loved brother of Joyce, uncle of Dawn & Mick, and loved by the family in Guernsey. Respected by many good friends. Messages to the Falla family may be left in Harold's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Harold will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Thursday, 28 February 2019, at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 27, 2019