RAJPAL, Dr Harish:
Passed away peacefully on 5th March 2019, a few days before his 94th birthday after a year of ill health. He was cremated at Akatarawa on Monday 11th March at a private family ceremony. Dearly loved husband of Darshee Rajpal, father of much loved daughter Sheena, son Lallit, and daughter-in-law Alka, dearly loved by all the grandchildren, Kunaal, Rajiv, Shefaali, Asha, Neel, Nikhil, Peyton & great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews and his loved brothers, sisters and in-laws of the Rajpal, Bajaj, Malik family and dearest friends.
Now at peace and forever
in all our hearts.
A special thanks to the Doctors and nursing staff at the Hutt Hospital.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 23, 2019