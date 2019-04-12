McCLUTCHIE,
|
Harawira Te Puni (Bill Mac):
Passed peacefully surrounded by whanau. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jimmy and Jillaine, Jason and Kayla, and the late Sandy. Gee Dad to Rana, Kelsi-mae and Kieran Jacob. Gee-gee Dad to Larry-Jase. A service for Bill will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier, on Saturday, April 13 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the McClutchie Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 12, 2019