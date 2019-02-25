HODGES,
Hapeta Watene (Hoppy):
Aged 84 years
HODGES,
Janice Ann (Jan):
Aged 73 years
22nd February 2019
In loving memory of Jan and Hapeta (Hoppy) Hodges. Married 46 years as in life they were always together and even passed away within hours of each other. They will be terribly missed by Evelyn, Edward and whanau, and the wonderful people at Metlife Masterton. Together forever. A Service for Jan and Hoppy will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road, Carterton, on Wednesday 27th February 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Hodges family, C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743, or may be left on their tribute pages at www.tributes.co.nz
