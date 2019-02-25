LOCKIE, Hamish John:
At Mary Potter Hospice on 20 February 2019, aged 35. Much loved husband of Ruth Moate, father to Harriet, 18 months. Loved and respected son of John & Juliette Lockie, brother and brother-in-law of Matt & Tash, uncle of Mila, son-in-law of Steve Moate & Christine Richardson and brother-in-law of Helen. A private cremation was held on 23 February. A celebration of Hamish's life will be held at 275 Te Mata Road, Havelock North on 23 March 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 25, 2019