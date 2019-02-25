Hamish LOCKIE

Death Notice
Guest Book
  • "Sleep well dear Hame Ann &Roy Bishop"

LOCKIE, Hamish John:
At Mary Potter Hospice on 20 February 2019, aged 35. Much loved husband of Ruth Moate, father to Harriet, 18 months. Loved and respected son of John & Juliette Lockie, brother and brother-in-law of Matt & Tash, uncle of Mila, son-in-law of Steve Moate & Christine Richardson and brother-in-law of Helen. A private cremation was held on 23 February. A celebration of Hamish's life will be held at 275 Te Mata Road, Havelock North on 23 March 2019 at 11.00am.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.