Hamilton Richard (Milton):
On Sunday, 10 March 2019, at Wellington Hospital, aged 82 years. Dearly beloved husband of Beverley for 50 years, and much loved father and father-in-law of Antoinette & Robert, Angela & Kyle, and Stephannia (dec) & Chris. Beloved Grandpop of Alex, Reuben, Annalise, Joshua, and Oliver. Will be missed by his beloved cat, Snoopy. A service to celebrate Milton's life will be held at St Michael's Anglican Church, cnr Rangihiroa & Ngapaki Streets, Waikanae Beach, at 1.00pm on Thursday, 14 March 2019, to be followed by a private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations for Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140, would be appreciated. Messages for the Pick Family may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
