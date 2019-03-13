LENNON, Haidyn Frances:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Haidyn LENNON.
Of Summerset at Aotea. Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 10 March 2019, aged 75 years. Loving wife of 11 years to Patrick. Beloved mother of Susan and step-mother of Finnuala, Caroline, Jacqueline, Carmel, and their families. A loved Nana and Granny to all her grandchildren. Thanks to the medical staff at Wellington Hospital, and a special thanks to the wonderful staff of Longview Home, Tawa, for all their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson's New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Funeral Service to celebrate Haidyn's life will be held at the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Friday, 15 March 2019, commencing at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 13, 2019