STONE, Guy Scott:
On Wednesday, 27th March 2019, peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice. Amazing father to Amy and Stanley; Beautiful husband and best friend to Gagau Annandale; Loved son of Mere Barrow (Dec), Selwyn Isaacs; and Matene Kaipo (dec) and Wharengaio (dec). Messages to "the Stone / Annandale families" may be placed in Guy's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie. A service to celebrate the life of Guy will be held at the Mana Cruising Club, 5 Pascoe Ave, Mana, Porirua, on Saturday, March 30th 2019 at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Whenua Tapu Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019