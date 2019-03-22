OLSEN, Greig Andrew:
Passed away suddenly on March 18, 2019 on Stewart Island, aged 55. Loving husband of Danielle, father of Nicole, Ellen, Thomas, Yvette, Niko, Zara and Mira; loved brother of Robin and Irene, Tony and Cherie, Gael and the late Paul Youdvald, John and Vivienne Phipps, and uncle to Joshua, Jordan, Phillipa, Brent, Todd, Amanda and Niki.
"You left us too soon,
our hearts are heavy – travel well Greig, we love you."
A service for Greig will be held at the Kapiti Funeral Home, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Saturday, March 23, at 10.30am.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 22, 2019