STONE, Gregory Mark:
28.2.1958 - 8.5.2019
Loved husband of Liz. Cherished father of Emily and Hamish, and Liz's son Colin. Loved son of Dulcie and the late Don. Brother of Michelle. Uncle and friend to many. Messages to "the Stone family" c/- 306 Willis St, Wellington 6011. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the celebration. A celebration of Greg's life will be held at the Lychgate Chapel, cnr of Johnsonville and Burgess Roads, Johnsonville, on Monday 13th May 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from May 10 to May 11, 2019