Death Notice

MUDGWAY,

Gregory Dean (Greg):

Sadly passed away on Tuesday 5th March 2019, surrounded by love, after a short illness, aged 57. Darling husband of Lesley, amazing Dad to Mitchell, and cool father-in-law to Brittany. Third son to Shirley and Stanley (deceased), and brother to Steven, Phillip, Andrew and Antony. Much loved brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle to his extended family. In lieu of flowers donations to the wonderful Te Omanga Hospice, PO Box 30814, Lower Hutt 5040, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to Greg's family may be posted to PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A celebration of Greg's life will be held at Harbour City Funeral Home, 674 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, on Thursday 14th March, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.

Missing you heaps xxxx







