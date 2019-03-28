KAMAU,
Grant Christoffersen (Nana): 30.08.1942 - 26.03.2019
Passed on Tuesday very peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Gillian. Much loved father of Leah, Lisa and Paul. Adored grandad of Mikkayla and Caitlin. A service to celebrate Grant's life will be held at the chapel at Whenua Tapu cemetery on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11.00am. The service will be followed by burial at Whenua Tapu Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Motor Neuron Society.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 28, 2019