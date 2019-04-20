Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Graham SWORD. View Sign



Graham Donald Robert:

Aged 69, passed away on Tuesday 16 April 2019, at home after a courageous battle with cancer. Adored husband of Sally, and father of Oliver (Ollie). Loved stepfather of Mike, Nik and Rob Lamb and Rebecca McCarthy. Cherished Poppa G to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Highly respected and loved friend to many. He will be sadly missed by all. Graham's farewell will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, Auckland, on Tuesday 23 April, at 10.30am. A very special thank you to Harbour. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice in Graham's name would be greatly appreciated.







SWORD,Graham Donald Robert:Aged 69, passed away on Tuesday 16 April 2019, at home after a courageous battle with cancer. Adored husband of Sally, and father of Oliver (Ollie). Loved stepfather of Mike, Nik and Rob Lamb and Rebecca McCarthy. Cherished Poppa G to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Highly respected and loved friend to many. He will be sadly missed by all. Graham's farewell will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, Auckland, on Tuesday 23 April, at 10.30am. A very special thank you to Harbour. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice in Graham's name would be greatly appreciated. Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.