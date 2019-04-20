SWORD,
Graham Donald Robert:
Aged 69, passed away on Tuesday 16 April 2019, at home after a courageous battle with cancer. Adored husband of Sally, and father of Oliver (Ollie). Loved stepfather of Mike, Nik and Rob Lamb and Rebecca McCarthy. Cherished Poppa G to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Highly respected and loved friend to many. He will be sadly missed by all. Graham's farewell will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, Auckland, on Tuesday 23 April, at 10.30am. A very special thank you to Harbour. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice in Graham's name would be greatly appreciated.
