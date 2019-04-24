RIDDING, Graham:
On 22 April 2019, peacefully surrounded by family. Dearly loved partner of Paula (Crombie), father of Chris and Toni, brother of Christine, and grandfather of Tom and Charlie. Special thanks to the caring staff at Mary Potter Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice, Newtown, would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages to the Crombie/Ridding Family, c/- PO Box 50-514, Porirua City. A service to celebrate Graham's life will be held at the Mana Cruising Club, Pascoe Ave, Mana, on Monday, 29 April at 2.00pm.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 24, 2019