HOLMES, Graham George:
Of Upper Hutt. Peacefully on 20 February 2019, surrounded by his loving family, in his 77th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Janice. Loved father of Belinda and the late Eugene. Koro to Stanley and Frankie. Beloved son of the late Edith & George Holmes and step son of the late Hilda Holmes. Brother and brother-in-law of Val & David Scherger (both dec), Lorraine and Keith McIntyre. Peter & Catherine Holmes & Anita Holmes (dec), Jeff & Val Holmes and Paul & Michelle Holmes. Brother-in-law to Mick & Glenis (dec) Mears and loved uncle to his many nieces and nephews and a great friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Graham will be held in Kingswood cnr King and Cairo Sts, Upper Hutt on Monday 25 February at 2.00pm, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. All messages to 'The Holmes Family', c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 23, 2019