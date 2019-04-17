Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Graeme PALMER. View Sign

PALMER, Graeme Charles:

On Friday 12th April 2019 at Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North, after an extended battle with cancer. Loved husband of the late Janet, Dad of Raewyn and Ross, Kerry, Yvonne and Robbie. Loved grandad of Rebecca and Darryl, David and Sam, Stephen and Anna, and Emma. Special G grandad to Anna, Jessica, Lachlan and Sophia. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Russell and Lorraine, Janice (deceased), Kevin (deceased) and Nola, Audrey and David (deceased).

"Dad is now at peace

with mum"

In lieu of flowers a donation to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated or may be left in the Church foyer. Messages to the Palmer family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A memorial service for Graeme will be held at the Levin Uniting Parish, 87 Oxford Street, Levin, on Saturday 20th April 2019, at 11.00am.





