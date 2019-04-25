FRASER,
Graeme Leslie (Frase):
Of Paraparaumu. On Tuesday 23 April 2019, peacefully at home. In his 72nd year. Husband and soulmate of Andrea. Loved son of Eric. Dad to Darren and Martin, and father-in-law of Tammy. Brother and brother-in-law of Liz & Monty. Nephew and friend to David. Granddad to his 3 grandchildren. A good mate to many. A gathering to celebrate his life will be held at Kapiti Golf Club, Valley Road, Paraparaumu, on Tuesday 30 April at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice, PO Box 7442, Newtown, Wellington 6242, would be appreciated or may be left at the service.
Published in Dominion Post from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019