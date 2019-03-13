FLETCHER, Graeme Keith
(G-Man or Fletch):
Reg. No. C382791 Staff Sergeant. On Monday, 11th March 2019, peacefully at home after a long illness, aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Mate Honore. Much loved father and father-in-law of Anne & Jeff, Dawn & Hamish. Loved Pops of Rachel & Jarod, Amy & Simon, Hayden, and great-grandfather to Sophie and Scarlett. Loved brother of Ernie, Barry, Ian, Peter and their families. Messages and tributes can be placed in Fletch's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. Grateful thanks to all the staff of the Wellington Free Ambulance and the Te Omanga Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice, PO Box 30-814, Lower Hutt 5040 would be appreciated or can be left at the service. A service to celebrate G-Man's life will be held at the Upper Hutt Cossie Club, 11 Logan Street, Upper Hutt, on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019