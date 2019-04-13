BIDDLE, Graeme Peter:
On April 10th, 2019, suddenly at home (aged 64 years). Dearly loved partner of Anne. Loved father, stepfather and dearly loved brother of Maureen and David and extended family, and a friend to many. A celebration of Graeme's life will be held at the Pyes Pa Crematorium Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Wednesday 17th April, at 11.00am, to be followed by a cremation. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Heart Foundation and may be left at the service. All communications to the Biddle Family C/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 13, 2019