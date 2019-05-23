BELL, Graeme:
Passed away suddenly on 21st May 2019, aged 76. Treasured and much loved brother of Barry and Rex and sisters-in-law Raewyn and Lorraine. Loved uncle to Stephen and Jo, Alison and Matthew. Loved great-uncle to Grace, Jacob, and Lucy. Messages to "the Bell family" c/- 306 Willis St, Wellington 6011. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Amputees Federation of New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Graeme's life will be held the Lychgate Chapel, cnr of Willis and Aro Streets, Wellington, on Friday 24th May 2019, at 11.00am.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on May 23, 2019