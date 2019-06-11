CARSON, Grace Constance:

(Formerly of Te Marua) Passed away peacefully on 6 June 2019, 2 days before her 103rd birthday. Beloved wife of the late Bill. Dearly loved mother of Neil and Catherine, Terry and Edna. Loving Grandma of Philippa and Gordon, Robert and Katie, Jennifer and Adam, Linda and Shaun. Great-grandmother of 6 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Grace's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland on Thursday 13 June 2019 at 1.30pm. To be followed by a Private Cremation. In Lieu of flower donations to St John Private Bag 14-902, Panmure, Auckland 1741, would be very much appreciated. The family give grateful thanks to Howick Baptist Hospital for their loving care and dedication to our mother.

