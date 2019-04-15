Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace BURSTON. View Sign

BURSTON,

Grace Joan (Joan):

Of Kapiti Coast. On April 12th, 2019, in her 89th year. Much beloved wife of the late Peter, and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Richard & Anne, Grant & Caroline, Claire, and Craig & Deana. Loving and much loved "Gracie" of Rachel, Paul, Louise, Annabel, Lydia, Robert, Charlotte, Thomas, Kate, George, and Matthew. Loved sister and sister-in-law of William & Maureen, and sister-in-law of Mary & Bill, and Michael & Fay.

"So loving and much loved –

and feisty to the end!"

A service to celebrate Joan's life will be held at St Mark's Anglican Church, Rosetta Road, Raumati Beach, at 2:00pm, on Wednesday, April 17th, to be followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stroke Foundation of NZ Inc, PO Box 12-482, Thorndon, Wellington 6144, would be appreciated and may be left at the Church. Messages for the "Burston Family" may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.

