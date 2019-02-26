O'SULLIVAN,
|
Gordon Herbert:
Of Newlands. Peacefully at Wellington Hospital on 23 February 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Leokadia. Much loved father and father-in-law of Edward, Richard and Dianne, Julian and Lesley, Christopher and Janet, Kevin and Alicia. Cherished grandfather and great grandfather.
"May he rest in the arms
of Almighty God."
In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the church. Requiem Mass for Gordon will be celebrated in the Church of St Andrew, 27 Trebann Street, Newlands, Wellington, on Friday 1 March 2019 at 11.00am. The Rosary will be recited in the church immediately prior, commencing at 10.30am.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 26, 2019