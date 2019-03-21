EDMUNDSON, Gordon:
11 May 1929 - 18 March 2019
Born Bolton, Lancashire, UK. Gordon passed away at Hutt Hospital, Lower Hutt, at the age of 89 years. Much loved husband of Margaret, father of Stewart, Gordon, Paul, and Stephen, and much loved grandfather & great-grandfather of millions. Funeral Service for Gordon will be held at 11.00am on Friday 22nd March at Haven Falls Funeral Home, Wainuiomata. Any enquiries please contact:
Haven Falls Funeral Home Wellington 0800 428 365
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 21, 2019