BONNER, Gordon:

Passed away on 11 April 2019 at Te Omanga Hospice. Dearly loved husband, soul mate and best friend of Sue. Much loved amazing Dad and best mate of Hayden and Janelle, Emma and Jase and Phil and Amanda. Adored Grandad of Paige, Bella, Abby and Harper. Loved brother of Shirley and Peter and treasured uncle, brother-in-law and friend to many. One of the kindest, most loving and generous souls, Gordon was a character who will be deeply missed. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Te Omanga Hospice and Wellington Free Ambulance Service for their loving care. In accordance with Gordon's wishes, a private cremation has been held.



