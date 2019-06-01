JOSEPH, Gloria Jane:
Passed away peacefully at Epworth Hospital, Melbourne, in her 100th year. Wife of George (dec), formerly of Wellington. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Edwina and John Cormack, and Penny Blankfield. Much admired grandmother to Charlotte McLauchlan, Abby Finn, David Cormack, Joanne and Judith Blankfield. Very much loved by her great-grandchildren Harry and Asher McLauchlan, Isabella Finn and Greta Cormack. Her unconditional love and strength will be with us forever. A private family funeral has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on June 1, 2019