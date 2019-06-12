HAZLEWOOD, Gloria Betty:
It has been 3 years since our gorgeous Gloria passed away, and not a minute goes by when we don't think of you. Thank you for all the special memories and moments we had together. We miss your infectious laugh, your amazing (and wacky) sense of humour, your kindness and your unconditional love. You live on in all of us, and we will love you, and miss you forever. Love Doug, Damien, Vicky, Karlene, Amiel, Nathan, Katy, Alesha, Michael, and all the grandkids and great grandkids.
Published in Dominion Post on June 12, 2019