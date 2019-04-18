Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



A truly good man. Son of Reg & Marj. Able to pass peacefully at home on 17 April 2019 due to the wonderful support of doctors and nurses of Te Omanga Hospice. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Mary. Loving Dad to Paula, Martin, Kelly, Glenn and Elizabeth. Loved father-in-law of Justin. The best Grandad to 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law to Trevor & Pam, Laurie & Lynne, Belinda & Derek, John, Paul & Ange, Peter, and Bernadette. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be much appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Glenn's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Cornwall Street and Knights Road, Lower Hutt, on Saturday 20 April at 10.00am, followed by interment at Akatarawa.







